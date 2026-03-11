Bahrain - Several coastal development projects are underway in the Muharraq Governorate as part of a broader government vision to enhance public beaches and transform the island’s shoreline into vibrant recreational destinations.

Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Minister Wael Al Mubarak said the initiatives aim to improve public access to the sea while creating integrated leisure spaces that support tourism, sports and family activities.

The plans were outlined in response to a parliamentary question submitted by MP Dr Hisham Al Asheeri, who represents Muharraq’s Constituency Six, which includes the coastal villages of Dair and Samaheej.

“The ministry pays great attention to public services and facilities in the kingdom as part of its commitment to providing the best services to citizens and residents and enhancing Bahrain’s civilised appearance,” Mr Al Mubarak said during the session that was held remotely yesterday.

He explained that the government has adopted a phased approach to developing the East Muharraq waterfront.The first phase has already been implemented through the Sama Beach project, located along the Dry Dock Highway leading to Amwaj Islands.

“The Sama Beach project extends for approximately two kilometres and includes two beaches, retail outlets, a food truck area, a promenade, two padel courts and a football field,” Mr Al Mubarak said.

“It aims to provide an integrated recreational environment that supports tourism, sports and family leisure activities.”

Additional coastal developments are also being implemented across Muharraq, including projects near Dry Dock, Abu Maher and the historic Arad Fort area.

The second phase of the East Muharraq waterfront plan will focus specifically on coastal land serving residents of Dair and Samaheej.

Two government-owned coastal plots on Road 65 will be transformed into a modern public beach and recreational waterfront through investment partnerships with the private sector.

The proposed development will feature a seaside promenade, cycling tracks, landscaped green spaces, seating and relaxation areas, children’s playgrounds and outdoor fitness facilities, in addition to a service building.

According to the minister, the government intends to attract private investment through the national land investment portal.“The project is expected to be presented on the government land investment platform during the first half of this year,” Mr Al Mubarak added.

He stressed that waterfront developments remain a priority for the ministry as they provide open spaces for families while encouraging healthy lifestyles and recreational activities.

Mr Al Mubarak was also scheduled to respond to a question on unsafe and dilapidated homes raised by MP Hisham Al Awadhi; however, the reply has been postponed due to the MP’s illness.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).