MUSCAT - Airline companies operating to and from Muscat International Airport are urging passengers to reconfirm their tickets, check in online and arrive at the airport on time due to the current heavy rush.

Sources at the airport have noted that the sudden increase in passengers is a result of many travellers from neighbouring countries using Muscat as a transit point.

"A significant number of passengers from neighbouring countries are being transported by road to Oman to catch their flights at Muscat International Airport," stated an airline representative.

With passengers from various countries using Muscat as a layover, the airport is experiencing a significant influx of travellers, increasing the likelihood of missed flights.

"It is advisable to check your flight status, reconfirm your departure time and check in online to avoid missing your flight," the representative added.

Abdul Waheed al Balushi, Manager of Ground Operations at SalamAir, acknowledged the airport's congestion with passengers from Oman and other countries due to closed land borders and airports, resulting in heavy queues at check-in counters.

"We recommend arriving early at the airport to avoid missing a flight. In case of any cancellations, updates are available on our website and sent to passengers via messages. Passengers should double-check their flight status," Abdul Waheed emphasised.

Another airline official mentioned that while the current rush is being managed effectively, it is advisable to arrive at the airport four hours in advance to navigate through the high queues at departure and immigration counters.

"Passengers are encouraged to check their flight status on the airline's website, as schedule changes may occur. Providing active contact numbers for timely updates is recommended for a smooth travel experience," she concluded.

