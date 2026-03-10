Gulf Air, the national carrier of Bahrain, has announced the opening of registration for a special flight between King Fahad International Airport in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, and Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, Pakistan on March 10, 2026, allowing passengers to travel during the closure of Bahrain’s airspace.

The flight is exclusively for passengers who meet the requirements to enter or depart Bahrain.

Eligible passengers can register through the dedicated link, providing their travel details and requesting a confirmed booking.

Flight details are as follows:

March 10, 2026

- Dammam (DMM) – Karachi (KHI)

- Karachi (KHI) – Dammam (DMM)

Passengers wishing to travel on this flight can submit their registration at: (https://gulfair.com/special-flights).

Gulf Air confirmed that it will transport registered passengers with confirmed bookings between Bahrain and Dammam, and requested that passengers do not proceed to the departure station unless they have a confirmed booking.

Flights to and from Bahrain remain temporarily suspended due to the closure of the airspace.

Gulf Air will resume operations once Bahrain Civil Aviation Affairs announces the reopening of the Kingdom’s airspace.

Passengers are advised to visit gulfair.com or use the Gulf Air mobile application for the latest flight updates.

