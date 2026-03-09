Africa has posted the fastest growth of global passenger traffic, with a major shift in how the continent is integrating into international trade, logistics and air cargo networks.

According to the latest data by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), African airlines recorded a 17.9 percent year-on-year rise in passenger demand in January this year.

The capacity increased by 16.3 percent, while load factors improved to 77 percent, reflecting a stronger aircraft utilisation across the continent.

Africa’s expanding passenger networks are also strengthening belly-hold cargo capacity, a channel that supports high-value exports like flowers, fresh produce, pharmaceuticals and e-commerce shipments.

Cargo operators often benefit from wider lift options without the need for dedicated freighters.

The global load factor reached 82 percent – the highest ever recorded for January.

International travel was the main driver of growth, with demand rising by 5.9 percent year-on-year, supported by a near-matching increase in capacity of 5.8 percent.

Though the continent represented just 2.2 percent of global passenger traffic, its double-digit growth in route restoration and rising economic links with Asia, Europe and the Middle East – which are the key cargo corridors for African exporters – was notable.

IATA noted that the performance was distorted by the shift of the Lunar New Year from January in 2025 to February in 2026, making year-on-year comparisons appear weaker in some regions, particularly the Asia-Pacific.“The timing of the Lunar New Year partly explains the slightly slower 3.8 percent expansion in January, but the fundamentals are in place for demand to continue strong growth in 2026,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director-General.“Schedule data, for example, indicates a 5.2 percent increase in global seat capacity by March, which would be the fastest expansion since April 2024. Events over the weekend have, however, introduced some uncertainty into the evolution of traffic and fuel costs. We hope for an early, peaceful resolution to the current hostilities. In the meantime, it is critical that states respect their obligation to keep civilians and civil aviation free from harm.”

The Middle East grew demand by 7.4 percent, Latin America and the Caribbean recorded a growth of 8.3 percent, while North America lagged with demand up just 0.8 percent.

Asia-Pacific, which holds the world’s largest aviation market, saw growth of 1.4 percent.

These improving economics of African aviation come despite persistent structural challenges, including high operating costs, infrastructure constraints and regulatory fragmentation.

However, IATA expects competitive pressures to intensify globally, even as the cost burdens rise.

© Copyright 2026 Nation Media Group. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

