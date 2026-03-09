In response to a media report, Muscat International Airport said it continues to welcome and facilitate private jet flights and business aviation operations.

"Oman Airports remains committed to providing seamless services for all operators and welcomes visitors to and through the Sultanate of Oman," a statement said.

It may be reported that The Financial Times reported that Muscat Airport has banned private jet flights following a massive surge in demand.

This decision aims to prioritize government and commercial operations.

It may be noted that Oman's airspace and its airports have beennot been closed during the ongoing war in the region.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Oman said that, in line with current regional circumstances, the civil aviation sector in the Sultanate of Oman continues its diligent efforts to enhance readiness and respond effectively to evolving developments, while upholding aviation security and safety standards.These efforts are also due to the support of the relevant authorities in facilitating air travel for all those wishing to return to their home countries through Omani airports and air carriers, while ensuring the effective management of air traffic within Oman's airspace, the CAA said.

