DOHA: Qatar Airways has announced a limited schedule of flights in the coming days to assist passengers affected by the ongoing disruption following the temporary closure of Qatari airspace.

The airline said its scheduled flight operations remain temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace. Full operations will resume only after the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces the safe and complete reopening of the airspace by the relevant authorities.

Following temporary authorisation from the aviation authority confirming limited operating corridors, the airline plans to operate selected flights to help affected passengers continue their journeys and reunite with family and friends as quickly and safely as possible.

Flights departing from Doha (DOH):

09 March:

Seoul (ICN), Moscow (SVO), London Heathrow (LHR), Delhi (DEL), Madrid (MAD), Islamabad (ISB), Beijing (PKX), Perth (PER), Nairobi (NBO)

10 March:

Cairo (CAI), London Heathrow (LHR), Jeddah (JED), Manila (MNL), Kochi (COK), Muscat (MCT), Istanbul (IST), Mumbai (BOM), Delhi (DEL), Nairobi (NBO), Islamabad (ISB), Madrid (MAD), Frankfurt (FRA), Colombo (CMB), Milan (MXP)

Flights arriving in Doha (DOH):

10 March:

Seoul (ICN), Moscow (SVO), London Heathrow (LHR), Delhi (DEL), Madrid (MAD), Islamabad (ISB), Beijing (PKX), Perth (PER), Nairobi (NBO)

11 March:

Cairo (CAI), London Heathrow (LHR), Jeddah (JED), Manila (MNL), Kochi (COK), Muscat (MCT), Istanbul (IST), Mumbai (BOM), Delhi (DEL), Nairobi (NBO), Islamabad (ISB), Madrid (MAD), Frankfurt (FRA), Colombo (CMB), Milan (MXP)

The airline emphasised that these flights do not represent a full resumption of scheduled commercial operations.

Passengers are advised to check the latest updates and booking options through the Qatar Airways website, mobile application, or their travel agent. Travelers are also requested not to proceed to the airport unless they hold a valid confirmed ticket for travel.

