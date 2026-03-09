Muscat – Oman Air has announced a significant expansion of its flight cancellation programme as regional airspace closures continue to disrupt aviation across the Middle East. In a formal advisory issued to passengers, the national carrier confirmed that all scheduled services to and from nine major destinations will be suspended from Monday, March 9, through Sunday, March 15.

The directive impacts several high-traffic routes within the Gulf and wider region, specifically affecting flights to Amman, Dubai, Bahrain, Doha, Dammam, and Kuwait. Additionally, international services to Copenhagen and Baghdad, as well as domestic links to Khasab, have been halted. The airline attributed these measures to the ongoing volatility in regional corridors, which has rendered certain flight paths unavailable for commercial transit.

To mitigate the impact on travel plans, Oman Air has scheduled additional flights on alternative routes to assist stranded guests. Passengers are urged to monitor the airline’s official website and mobile application for real-time updates and to utilise online tools for managing existing bookings. Expressing regret for the disruption, the carrier emphasised that the safety of its guests and crew remains the paramount priority during this period of operational uncertainty.

