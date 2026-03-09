EGYPTAIR has denied reports circulating on social media regarding an increase in return ticket prices from Gulf countries to Cairo, stating that claims of price hikes are inaccurate and do not reflect company policy during current regional circumstances.

The national carrier affirmed that it has implemented an operational plan to facilitate the return of Egyptian citizens whose bookings from certain Gulf destinations were cancelled. This plan includes daily exceptional flights to assist stranded passengers, though EGYPTAIR noted that the number of flights remains limited due to regulations issued by civil aviation authorities and prevailing operational conditions.

According to the company, these flights are primarily designed to accommodate passengers with existing confirmed bookings at no additional financial burden. EGYPTAIR stated that priority is given to these travellers, who occupy the vast majority of available seating capacity.

To ease the burden on travellers, the airline has introduced measures including the waiving of ticket change penalties.

EGYPTAIR clarified that the number of seats available for new sale on these flights—should any remain unoccupied—is extremely limited and does not exceed 5% of total capacity. These specific seats are priced in accordance with market rates compared to other Egyptian and international airlines.

The company attributed current pricing levels to an unexpected increase in insurance costs related to operational risks in areas experiencing geopolitical tensions, which are classified as high-risk zones. Additionally, EGYPTAIR noted it is bearing the costs of outbound flight segments that are operated without passengers.

The carrier confirmed it remains committed to serving as the national arm of the Egyptian state during crises and will continue to support citizens at home and abroad while maintaining safety and operational efficiency.

