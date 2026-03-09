Oman Airports has informed that an additional counter has been allocated for the sale of Oman Air tickets in the passenger terminal. The location C entrance of the Departures Area.

Travelers arriving at the airport can book their tickets directly at this counter as part of efforts to streamline the booking process and provide additional services to passengers.

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

