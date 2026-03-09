Muscat – Oman’s total oil production rose by 3.7%, reaching 31,752,600 barrels in January 2026, compared with 30,611,300 barrels during the same period in 2025, according to data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The country’s average daily oil production increased by 2.2%, reaching 1,024,300 barrels per day in January, compared with 1,002,000 barrels per day during the same period of the previous year.

Meanwhile, Oman’s oil exports recorded a 3% increase in January, reaching 26,600,200 barrels, compared with 25,821,300 barrels during January 2025.

The NCSI indicated that the average oil price declined by 9.3% to $64.4 per barrel in January 2026, compared with $71 per barrel during the same period in 2025.

Oil prices, however, have risen more than 30% this month following the breakout of conflict between the US-Israel and Iran. Disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, following US-Israeli strikes on Iran, triggered sharp price movements across global energy markets last week as fears of supply shortages intensified in one of the world’s most critical energy transit routes.

The disruption in the strait – through which roughly 20% of global oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade flows – has raised concerns about a severe tightening in global energy supply.

Oman crude prices closed above $94 per barrel on Friday. Brent crude prices topped $90 on Friday, reaching their highest level since April 2024, as the escalating conflict in the Middle East heightened concerns over potential disruptions to global energy supplies.

