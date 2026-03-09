PHOTO
Saudi oil giant Aramco has begun cutting output at two of its oilfields, two sources said on Monday, after the vital Strait of Hormuz was choked by the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran and subsequent attacks on the waterway.
It was not immediately clear at which fields and by how much production was being curtailed. Aramco, which has been rerouting some of its crude cargoes to the Red Sea port of Yanbu, did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.
Several of Saudi Arabia's neighbours, which have also been subject to attacks, have also cut production.
(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Jan Harvey)