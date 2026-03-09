Saudi oil giant Aramco ​has ⁠begun cutting output at ‌two of its oilfields, two ​sources said on Monday, after the ​vital Strait ​of Hormuz was choked by the U.S.-Israeli war ⁠on Iran and subsequent attacks on the waterway.

It was not ​immediately ‌clear at ⁠which ⁠fields and by how much production was ​being ‌curtailed. Aramco, which ⁠has been rerouting some of its crude cargoes to the Red Sea port of Yanbu, did not immediately respond to an emailed ‌request for comment.

Several of Saudi ⁠Arabia's neighbours, which ​have also been subject to attacks, have also ​cut ‌production.

