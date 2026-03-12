Saudi Arabia’s Watheeq Capital has obtained regulatory approval to launch its new investment product, the Watheeq SAR Murabaha Fund.

The kingdom’s Capital Market Authority (CMA) has confirmed that the fund has met all legal and Shariah-compliant requirements to be sold to the public.

A Murabaha fund is marketed as a low-risk, Shariah-compliant money market fund.

Saudi Arabia has been proactive in approving new funds as part of its strategy to deepen its capital market.

The value of Shariah-compliant finance contracts in the Kingdom reached SAR 2.71 trillion in the third quarter of 2025, according to the central bank, marking a 13% growth compared to a year ago.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria) seban.scaria@lseg.com