DUBAI: Dubai-based port operator DP World on Thursday said its Jebel Ali port was ​fully operational with no ⁠infrastructure damage, but warned that inbound vessel traffic has been ‌reduced as the Iran war shows no signs of easing.

Unleashed with joint U.S. ​and Israeli air strikes on Iran almost two weeks ago, the war has ​thrown global ​energy markets and transport into chaos, effectively shutting the Strait of Hormuz, the world's most important oil artery.

Most major Gulf ⁠ports, including Dubai's Jebel Ali and primary ports in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and the Saudi Gulf coast, are located where most incoming traffic would have to pass through the Hormuz waterway.

"While infrastructure remains ​fully operational, ‌we are deploying regional ⁠rerouting and ⁠operational mitigation measures to maintain supply chain continuity during this period," DP World CEO ​Yuvraj Narayan said in a statement.

But logistical ‌and security challenges for port operators and ⁠shipping companies remain elevated. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations on Thursday said an unidentified projectile had struck a container ship, causing a small fire, 35 nautical miles north of Jebel Ali.

DP World is one of the world’s largest port and logistics operators, with operations spanning countries including Canada, Peru, India and Angola.

In its statement, DP World also said its profit attributable to the owners ‌of the company rose nearly 43% to $1.07 billion last ⁠year, boosted by a strong performance of ​its ports and terminals as well as its logistics division, which boosted revenue.

DP World said Jebel Ali port last year handled 15.6 million twenty-foot ​equivalent units (TEU) ‌out of a group total across its global ⁠terminals of 56.1 million consolidated ​TEU. (Reporting by Federico Maccioni; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus)



