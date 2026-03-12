RIYADH - The Transport General Authority (TGA) announced that the Haramain High-Speed Railway has transported more than 700,000 passengers, including visitors and pilgrims, from the start of Ramadan through the 20th day of the holy month.

TGA explained that the number of trips operated by the Haramain High-Speed Railway exceeded 2,300.

The train serves as a safe means of transportation by easing pressure on road networks between cities by providing fast, around-the-clock transport options for beneficiaries, supporting smooth traffic flow and enhancing mobility efficiency.

The Haramain High-Speed Railway is one of the key transport projects serving pilgrims year-round, connecting Makkah and Madinah via Jeddah, King Abdulaziz International Airport, and King Abdullah Economic City.

The railway operates on a 453-kilometer electrified line and is ranked among the world’s ten fastest trains, with an operational speed of up to 300 km/h.

