The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Tuesday said that it seized 13 containers of prohibited, expired and falsely declared goods worth over N6.81 billion at Apapa Port.

The Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, while disclosing this during an address with newsmen at the APM Terminals in Apapa Port, said that officers uncovered the contraband following detailed scanning analysis and physical examination.

Given the details of the seizures, he said that a 40-foot container (HASU 4072659) was conveying large quantities of expired pharmaceutical products, including Mixagrip Cold Caplets, Ladinax tablets, Chloroquine injections and Diclofenac tablets, adding that two 40-foot containers (MRSU 4584911 and MRSU 6913370) were conveying large consignments of Hyegra 200 and Sildenafil Citrate unregistered pharmaceuticals.

Giving the details further, he revealed that a 20-foot container (MRKU 8830266) conveying 800 cartons of Codeine (TPL CSC) was deliberately concealed inside toilet flushing cisterns and sanitary ware and a 40-foot container (MRSU 5147562) conveying cartons of Artesunate 60 injections.

He hinted that a 20-foot container (PCIU 286888) was conveying restricted security equipment without End User Certificates, including bulletproof vests, helmets, walkie-talkies and tactical torches.

“Additional seizures include: a 20-foot container (TCLU 3819607) conveying expired muffin cookie biscuits, a 20-foot container (UGMU 8692902) containing 36,000 cans of expired Primo energy drinks, a 20-foot container (SUDU 1696593) loaded with expired St. Kelvin tomato paste and another 20-foot container (TCLU 1923314) containing expired De Truth tomato paste.

“A 40-foot container (TCNU 7257465) containing 1,700 cartons of Codeine cough syrup concealed with luxury food flasks. Another 40-foot container (CAAU 8375050) was found to contain 1,575 cartons of CSMIX with codeine concealed with 156 cartons of electric kettles, alongside additional pharmaceutical seizures including 13 cartons of Bristol brand Co-codamol 500mg and 2 cartons of Zevita brand Co-codamol 500mg,” he said.

He added that officers also intercepted 13 jumbo bags of Cannabis Sativa (Colorado) weighing 347.57kg concealed inside a Toyota Sienna vehicle with Chassis No. 5TDDK3DC7DS057669.

However, he said that the importation of expired drugs and controlled substances poses a direct threat to public health while the concealment of codeine-based products represents a calculated attempt to fuel substance abuse and undermine our healthcare system.

He added that Apapa Port is no longer a playground for smugglers or criminal syndicates hiding behind legitimate trade documentation.

In accordance with the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023, he noted that these consignments are liable to outright forfeiture, while penalties will be imposed, evaded revenues recovered, and all persons connected to these shipments will face prosecution.

He said that Apapa Port remains Nigeria’s busiest maritime gateway and one of the most strategic trade corridors in West Africa, saying that the service had been working closely with government agencies and industry stakeholders to address the persistent challenge of port congestion and improve efficiency across Nigeria’s maritime gateways.

“Measures such as the recent launch of the Green Channel at Lekki Deep Seaport are part of our broader strategy to accelerate cargo clearance for compliant traders and strengthen enforcement against high-risk consignments.

“Today’s engagement should therefore be seen as part of that continuing effort to modernise our cargo control processes.

“As the volume of trade passing through Nigerian ports continues to grow, the responsibility placed on the Nigeria Customs Service becomes even greater.

“Thousands of containers pass through this port every day, carrying goods that support businesses, sustain industries and drive our national economy.

“While our mandate requires us to facilitate legitimate trade, we must also ensure that our ports are not exploited by criminals.

“Current operational data from Apapa Port shows that 3,236 consignments were processed through the Orange channel (Non-Intrusive Inspection – scanning), 5,490 through the Yellow channel (documentary checks), while a significantly higher 21,373 consignments were subjected to full physical examination under the Red channel.

“Additionally, 1,118 consignments passed through the Blue channel and 149 through the Green channel, reflecting varying levels of facilitation based on compliance and risk profiling,” he explained.

