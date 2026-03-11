UAE - AUM Development, a renowned two-decade old Dubai-based real estate firm, has announced the launch of Ryze Residences, in Warsan, one of Dubai’s fastest-evolving districts, positioned at the intersection of academic, employment, and infrastructure growth.

A premium residential development, Ryze features 93 apartments with a mix of studios, one- and two-bedroom units, with prices starting from AED599,000, with a 40/60 payment plan aimed at both end-users and investors.

The project offers a thoughtfully designed mix of residences, including studios averaging 382 sq. ft, one-bedroom apartments averaging 891 sq. ft, and spacious two-bedroom units at 1,936 sq ft.

Strategically located, Ryze is near the Dubai Academic City, which hosts over 30 international universities, and its growing connectivity to the wider city.

With improving road infrastructure, access to International City, and the upcoming metro expansion, the area is seeing rising demand from students, faculty, young professionals, and long-term tenants seeking affordability without sacrificing access.

Ryze forms part of AUM Development’s expanding residential and commercial pipeline, backed by over 20 years of experience and more than AED1.8 billion in real estate investments.

A 100% real estate-focused, equity-funded developer, AUM has built a reputation for delivering projects that prioritize disciplined execution, market relevance, and long-term value.

On the launch, Deepak Batra, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, AUM Development, said: "Even amidst the broader regional developments, Dubai’s underlying demand drivers and institutional stability continue to support long-term real estate investment in well-located residential assets."

"From an investment standpoint, the project is positioned to benefit from Warsan’s rental fundamentals, particularly its proximity to Dubai Academic City, International City, and key arterial roads connecting to Dubai International Airport and central Dubai," he stated.

“Warsan is no longer a peripheral location, it is becoming a functional residential hub that is witnessing sustained rental demand driven by education, healthcare, location and support services in and around the area. Ryze has been conceived as a practical, investment conscious response to this demand, with well-planned homes, efficient layouts, and amenities that genuinely add value to everyday living helping residents’ recharge and refocus”, he added.

