DUBAI: Dubai’s real estate brokerage sector witnessed a notable transformation in scale and impact during 2025, reinforcing its position as a primary regulatory and economic driver within the property ecosystem. This evolution has been propelled by surging market activity and an expanding base of brokers, whose role in efficiently managing and executing transactions has been bolstered by a robust regulatory environment that continues to elevate service quality.

According to data from the Dubai Land Department (DLD), the value of real estate brokers’ commissions rose to AED13.59 billion in 2025, marking a 31 percent increase compared to 2024. This growth was accompanied by a 54 percent rise in the number of procedures executed through brokers, reaching 96,440 transactions—reflecting the pivotal role brokerage now plays in facilitating deals and enhancing overall market efficiency.

Women’s participation in the sector also recorded significant growth in both presence and influence. The number of commission-generating transactions for women increased by 49 percent to 28,909, while the total value of their commissions jumped by 83 percent to AED2.98 billion. This highlights the increasing importance of women within real estate value chains and their ability to excel within a balanced, well-regulated professional environment.

Indicating the broadening scope of professional engagement, the number of women active in real estate brokerage reached 11,371, out of a total of 32,294 registered brokers by the end of 2025. This underscores the sector’s capacity to attract diverse talent, supported by clear regulatory frameworks and licensing requirements that promote professionalism and discipline.

The number of new real estate brokers also rose to 13,083, representing a 38 percent increase over 2024. This trend emphasises the sector’s attractiveness as a career and investment pathway, capable of accommodating growing demand and diversified property activities. Simultaneously, the number of registered brokerage offices reached 9,785, maintained within a framework that balances steady expansion with high service standards.

In this context, DLD continues to play a vital role in enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of the brokerage sector, with a dedicated focus on empowering national talent and expanding Emirati participation. This includes the launch of specialised initiatives such as the 'Dubai Real Estate Broker Programme', which seeks to increase the proportion of Emirati brokers and enable young UAE citizens to capitalise on growing economic opportunities while strengthening their professional footprint.

The Department has further supported this objective through the 'Emirati Real Estate Business Incubator', launched in cooperation with Dubai Silicon Oasis and several academic partners. This initiative aims to assist Emirati brokers in transitioning from individual practice to establishing fully integrated brokerage firms operating in line with global best practices.

These initiatives have yielded tangible results, with the market seeing a marked increase in the number of Emirati brokers successfully executing transactions worth billions of dirhams. This reflects the effectiveness of the DLD’s integrated approach to building national cadres capable of leading the future of real estate brokerage in Dubai.