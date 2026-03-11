Kuwait - The local real estate market recorded modest performance in the first week of March, with a decline of 31.25 percent in the number of transactions and 41.83 percent in the total value of transactions compared to the same period last year.

This clearly shows the impact of geopolitical tensions on the local real estate market.

The newspaper obtained a copy of the weekly report from the Real Estate Registration and Documentation Departments at the Ministry of Justice -- covering the period March 1-5, indicating the registration of 66 transactions worth KD35.85 million in residential, investment and warehousing sectors, compared to 96 transactions worth KD61.65 million within the same period last year.

Although residential real estate had the largest share of total transactions at 75.75 percent, it witnessed a decline of 7.4 percent in the number of transactions and 9.3 percent in value.

The number of residential transactions reached 50, valued at KD18.11 million, compared to 54 transactions valued at KD19.97 million during the same period last year.

The investment real estate sector recorded 14 transactions valued at KD9.74 million, compared to 38 transactions valued at KD12.15 million in the first week of March last year.

This is a decline of 63.15 percent in the number of transactions and 24 percent in value. The warehouse sector recorded two transactions valued at KD8 million.

Meanwhile, commercial real estate was absent in the first week of March -- the first time in several months that no new transactions were recorded, thereby, reflecting the atmosphere of anticipation and caution in the real estate market, considering the escalating geopolitical tensions in the region.

