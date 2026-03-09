Egypt - Salam Properties has announced its expansion strategy for 2026, focusing on accelerating project execution, diversifying its portfolio, and completing ongoing developments.

Walid ElDeeb, Chairperson of Salam Properties, said the company plans to deliver more than nine projects in New Damietta City during 2026. The projects will include residential, commercial and medical developments.

ElDeeb noted that 2026 is expected to mark a key operational phase for the company in New Damietta, with several projects nearing completion. These developments aim to support economic activity and expand service infrastructure in the city.

He explained that the commercial projects are designed to provide spaces for business and investment activities, while the medical developments will contribute to expanding healthcare services. The delivery plan also includes phases of residential projects intended to provide housing with integrated services.

ElDeeb said that adhering to delivery timelines remains a key factor in maintaining client confidence, noting that project execution is an important indicator of a developer’s performance and sustainability in the market.

He added that the company’s 2026 strategy is based on three main pillars: increasing targeted sales volumes, accelerating the implementation and delivery of ongoing projects, and launching new developments in selected locations.

According to ElDeeb, Salam Properties also plans to expand its real estate offerings across residential, commercial, administrative and medical segments, while introducing flexible payment plans in response to market conditions.

The company is also working to expand its marketing channels and partnerships to reach a broader base of investors and clients.

ElDeeb concluded that Salam Properties conducts detailed market studies for upcoming projects to better align developments with demand in emerging cities, while maintaining a focus on design standards, services and construction quality.

© 2026 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

