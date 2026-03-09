Saudi developer First Avenue for Real Estate Development Company has awarded the contract to Jadwa Al Shorfa Real Estate Fund for a mixed-use project in the capital Riyadh featuring a mix of commercial, residential and office units along with key amenities.

Strategically located at the intersection of the Eastern Ring-Makkah Khuris Road, the project, Capital Avenue - Al Rayyan, will come up on a 38,950 sq m area.

This agreement represents a continuation of the company’s expansion strategy, which focuses on investing in promising real estate opportunities located in highly attractive and strategic locations, said First Avenue for Real Estate Development Company in its filing to Saudi bourse tadawul.

The project scope includes preparation of detailed architectural designs; supervision of construction works and marketing of the project.

For the project, the development fee amounts to 15% of the actual project costs, estimated at SAR185 million ($49.2 million), it stated.

The building permit has been issued for the project, which will have a total built-up area of 110,738 sq m.

The entire work will be completed within 30 months from the date of appointing the project contractor.

On the financial impact, First Avenue said it is expected to be reflected in the company’s results starting from the first half of 2026.

