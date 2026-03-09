Egypt - MRB, a facility management consultancy, has signed an agreement with Bright City Developments to manage and operate the Bright Point Mall project. MRB will also develop and implement the leasing strategy for the mall’s retail brands, marking a notable addition to its portfolio in the area.

The Bright Point Mall is a mixed-use development covering 4,053 sqm, featuring two underground parking levels, a ground floor, and 11 repeated floors. The ground floor is dedicated to retail, floors one to six to medical facilities, and floors seven to eleven to administrative offices, with a total of 416 units. The project enjoys a prime location with direct views of Central Park.

MRB’s involvement began at the early stages of the project, conducting operational and marketing studies, analysing local demand, reviewing competing developments, and determining the optimal mix of activities. This includes a comprehensive leasing strategy to ensure maximum occupancy and investment value.

Mohamed Rashid, CEO of MRB, said, “Bright Point Mall strengthens MRB’s portfolio. We aim to deliver a fully integrated operational model that maximizes the potential of all activities and attracts the most suitable brands for each sector.” He added that the project will provide a high-quality operational experience, enhancing its appeal to both investors and end-users.

Abdelghany Abdelkarim, Chairperson of Bright City Developments, highlighted that the mall reflects the company’s focus on mixed-use projects in strategic, high-potential locations. He noted Zahraa El Maadi’s rapid urban growth, proximity to key roads, and connectivity to Old Maadi, the Autostrad, and the Ring Road. With nearby residential projects, schools, and services, the mall is set to become a primary destination for local residents and neighbouring communities.

