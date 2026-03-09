Egypt - Emtelaak Investment announced that it has obtained approval from the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) to establish Emtelaak for Underwriting and Management of Real Estate Investment Funds, chaired by Waleed Shaarawy.

The new company will be responsible for managing and underwriting real estate investment funds. This approval follows an earlier step in November 2025, when the group received FRA approval to establish the Emtelaak Real Estate Investment Fund, chaired by Magdy Al Yamany.

According to the company, establishing both the fund and the management company forms part of its efforts to build a structured framework for real estate investment activities, with a focus on regulatory compliance and governance in managing real estate assets.

Shaarawy said the new company aims to support the growth of institutional real estate investment in Egypt. He added that a digital platform will be introduced to facilitate subscription processes for investors and broaden access to investment opportunities in real estate projects.

Al Yamany noted that the real estate investment fund will operate under asset management standards applied in investment funds, providing both individual and institutional investors with a vehicle to invest in income-generating real estate assets.

Emtelaak Investment stated that the approvals reflect regulatory support for expanding investment tools in the real estate sector and could contribute to developing financing mechanisms linked to property assets in the Egyptian market.

© 2026 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

