Arab Finance: Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Mohamed Farid Saleh held a meeting with representatives of the Sovereign Fund of Egypt (TSFE) to discuss developing the fund’s operational mechanisms in the coming phase to enhance asset management efficiency and maximize returns, according to a statement.

The discussions focused on adopting innovative approaches and business models that reflect ongoing economic developments, as well as identifying partnership structures that would increase the value of the fund’s assets while supporting the national economy and meeting development needs.

Farid said the vision for the next phase goes beyond the traditional concept of inventorying or managing assets, emphasizing the need for a clear philosophy that transforms state assets into growth engines capable of attracting local and foreign capital.

The minister stressed the importance of practical partnership models that balance the state’s role in providing a supportive regulatory environment with the private sector’s expertise in management and operation.

He stated that such an approach would help accelerate the implementation of existing projects and attract new investments in priority sectors, while establishing a platform for long-term partnerships built on technology, digitalization, and innovation.

He also highlighted the role of research and development in deepening added value across investments.

Moreover, Farid directed the fund’s executive management to ensure that, in the coming phase, TSFE acts as an accelerator for investment by developing more flexible tools that can respond to market changes.

He underscored the need to focus on sectors with high returns and sustainable developmental impact, with the aim of building a balanced portfolio that supports financial stability and safeguards the rights of future generations.

Officials from TSFE reviewed the latest developments across several ongoing projects and outlined work plans for the coming period.

They said the fund is prioritizing efficient implementation of current projects, evaluating new opportunities based on clear economic principles, and activating more diversified investment models.

This will help strengthen the contribution of managed assets to economic growth and reinforce the fund’s role as a sovereign investment arm operating in line with global standards and national development goals.