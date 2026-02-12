Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and Franklin Templeton have launched a new equity fund with an initial size of $200 million, as part of the sovereign wealth fund’s ongoing strategy to enhance liquidity and boost trading activity on the Qatar Stock Exchange.

The Franklin Templeton Qatar Equity Fund will provide investors with actively managed exposure to equities listed on the local bourse. QIA will serve as the anchor investor, contributing capital in both cash and stock.

Structured as a daily-dealing mutual fund, it will be open to both international and domestic institutional investors.

This marks the third partnership under QIA’s Active Asset Management Initiative.

In 2024, QIA backed the launch of the Ashmore Qatar Equity Fund, which began with approximately $200 million in assets under management.

Franklin Templeton is one of the world’s largest independent asset managers, with $1.68 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2025.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com