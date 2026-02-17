Egypt is preparing 60 state-owned companies for restructuring and investment, including 40 proposed for transfer to the Sovereign Fund of Egypt and 20 undergoing listing procedures on the Egyptian Exchange, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Hussein Issa said on Monday.

Issa stated that he is currently studying the files of 40 companies recommended for transfer by the unit responsible for restructuring state-owned enterprises. He added that procedures are being taken for the temporary listing of an additional 20 companies on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) as a precursor to their final listing, noting that all 60 companies are being readied in accordance with presidential directives.

The announcements came during a meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly to review the progress of restructuring economic authorities and state-owned firms. Madbouly emphasised that the restructuring of economic authorities is a top priority for the government. He said work is being intensified to accelerate executive measures to improve the economic and administrative efficiency of these bodies.

Issa noted that the government is currently reviewing the “State Ownership Policy” document to increase private sector participation in various economic activities.

The Deputy Prime Minister outlined a schedule for upcoming reviews of state entities, including a meeting on Tuesday with officials from the General Authority for Land Reclamation and Agricultural Development. Further discussions are scheduled for Wednesday with Ahmed El-Moslimany, head of the National Media Authority.

Subsequent meetings will focus on the New Urban Communities Authority to discuss development and marketing plans, as well as the General Authority for Supply Commodities, which has already submitted its development strategy. Issa also confirmed he will discuss the status of the railway and metro authorities with Transport Minister Kamel El-Wazir.

Additionally, a meeting with leaders of the public business sector is scheduled for Tuesday to manage several companies previously under its jurisdiction. Issa said this effort aims to ensure continuity and achieve structural reform goals as part of a unified state strategy to improve economic efficiency and manage state-owned assets.

