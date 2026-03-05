DUBAI - The United Arab ​Emirates central ⁠bank governor said ‌on Thursday, six days ​into the conflict in the Middle ​East, that the ​country's banking and financial sector is resilient, ⁠strong, stable, and well-positioned to navigate regional developments.

He added that ​capital ‌adequacy ratio currently ⁠stands ⁠at 17%, while liquidity coverage ratio ​exceeds ‌146.6%.

UAE stock ⁠markets fell in early trade on Thursday after reopening on Wednesday following a two-day suspension triggered by Iran's missile and drone attacks ‌on the Gulf state after ⁠U.S. and Israel launched ​strikes on Iran on Saturday.

