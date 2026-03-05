Egypt - CI Capital Holding announced its financial results for 2025, reporting consolidated revenues of EGP 10.2bn and net profit after tax and minority interest (NPATM) of EGP 1.6bn.

The group’s on-balance sheet lending portfolio expanded by 28% year-on-year (y-o-y) to EGP 27.8bn, while return on average equity (RoAE) stood at 21.3%. Excluding foreign exchange effects, normalised revenues rose 16% y-o-y, with NPATM increasing 22%.

Mahmoud Attalla, Executive Vice Chairperson and Managing Director, said the performance reflects steady growth across both the investment banking platform and the group’s non-banking financial services (NBFS) businesses.

Hesham Gohar, Group CEO, noted that aggregate new bookings reached EGP 22.7bn during the year, marking an 89% y-o-y increase. Corplease recorded EGP 16.5bn in new bookings, up 138%, bringing its total outstanding portfolio to EGP 19bn.

CI Mortgage Finance grew its portfolio by 77% y-o-y to EGP 4.1bn, supported by EGP 2bn in new bookings. The subsidiary’s revenues climbed 67% to EGP 890m, while NPATM surged 82% to EGP 126m.

Reefy Microfinance extended EGP 4.2bn in new bookings, up 7% y-o-y, while expanding its branch network to 220 branches and serving 117,000 clients across 22 governorates.

On the investment banking front, the group completed 30 transactions spanning equity capital markets (ECM), debt capital markets (DCM), and mergers and acquisitions (M&A), with a combined value of EGP 70.6bn.

CI Asset Management posted revenues of EGP 405m, up 26% y-o-y, as total group assets under management (AUMs) reached a record EGP 153.4bn, an increase of 116% compared to 2024. The private equity platform currently manages approximately EGP 10bn, while the group has established offices in Riyadh and Dubai as part of its regional expansion strategy.

CI Brokerage generated EGP 984m in revenues, and the investment bank recorded total revenues of EGP 1.6bn.

Gohar said the group will continue leveraging its diversified platform in Egypt and across the MENA region, with a focus on operational growth, portfolio expansion, and capturing new opportunities in both capital markets and lending activities.

© 2026 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

