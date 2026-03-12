GlaxoSmithKline (GSK – Egypt) (BIOC) posted a 22.56% year-on-year (YoY) climb in consolidated net profits after tax and non-controlling interest to EGP 213.226 million from EGP 173.979 million, as per a statement.

Net sales soared to EGP 3.730 billion in 2025 from EGP 2.990 billion a year earlier.

The company’s standalone net profits were up to EGP 175.598 million last year from EGP 173.810 million in 2024.

GSK Egypt, a member of the British pharmaceutical company Glaxo Group, is an Egypt-based company engaged in the manufacturing, packaging, marketing, selling, and distribution of pharmaceutical products.

