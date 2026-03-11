Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) maintained its positive performance on Tuesday, with the EGX30 index rising by 2.93% to 47,772.74 points.

The EGX33 Shariah index also jumped by 1.81% to 4,996.93 points, while the EGX35-LV climbed by 0.52% to 5,286.91 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index concluded the session higher by 0.98% at 12.639.82 points and by 1.11% at 17,704.36 points, respectively.

A total of 1.423 billion shares were traded at a value of EGP 6.642 billion over 157,134 transactions, whereas the market cap stood at EGP 3.270 trillion.

Egyptians dominated 88.06% of trading transactions, while foreign and Arab investors accounted for 7.08% and 4.86%, respectively.

Retail investors took over 72.45% of trading transactions, while institutions represented the remaining 27.54%.

Egyptian investors were net buyers with EGP 279.663 million. Arab and foreign traders were net buyers with EGP 34.947 million and EGP 244.716 million, respectively.