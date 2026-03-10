Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Monday’s session on a mixed note for the second consecutive day, with the benchmark EGX30 index falling 0.77% to 46,414.85 points.

The Sharia-compliant EGX33 Shariah index edged down 2.14% to 4,908.3 points, while the EGX35-LV decreased 0.03% to 5,259.52 points.

On the other hand, the EGX70 index ended the session higher by 0.44% at 12,516.82 points, and the broader EGX100 index edged up by 0.08% at 17,510.8 points.

Trading activity saw 1.700 billion shares exchanged at a total value of EGP 9.424 billion across 218,630 transactions.

Market capitalization stood at EGP 3.225 trillion by the close of the session.

Egyptian investors accounted for 87.14% of total trading, while Arab and foreign investors represented 5.46% and 7.4%, respectively.

Retail investors made up 67.54% of transactions, compared to 32.45% for institutional investors.

On the net activity front, Arab and foreign investors were net sellers with EGP 165.369 million and EGP 194.460 million, respectively, while Egyptian investors were net buyers with EGP 359.830 million.