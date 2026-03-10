Arab Finance: Beltone Holding (BTFH) is planning to launch a new investment fund specializing in silver during the second quarter (Q2) of 2026, according to a report by Al-Borsa News.

Khalil El-Bawab, CEO of the Local and Regional Markets at Beltone, said the fund has already received approval from the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) and will be launched in partnership with Evolve Holding.

The initiative comes as part of Beltone’s broader strategy to expand its portfolio of precious metals-related investment products.

El-Bawab explained that the new fund aligns with the company’s efforts to diversify the investment instruments available to investors, particularly because demand for precious metals continues to rise as a hedge against economic fluctuations.

He noted that the success of the company’s Sabayek gold fund encouraged Beltone to expand into similar products.

The gold fund’s size is approaching EGP 4 billion, reflecting growing investor interest in indirect exposure to gold and other precious metals.

El-Bawab added that Beltone is currently developing a range of investment products, including index funds and funds linked to various assets, while also utilizing fintech solutions to enhance asset management and improve investment efficiency.

The planned launch of the silver fund is also expected to support the development of Egypt’s investment fund market by introducing new options for both individual and institutional investors, he stressed.