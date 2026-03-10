Arab Finance: Prices of building materials and fertilizers were mixed in the Egyptian market on March 9th, according to the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

The price of ammonium sulfate dropped by 7.2% to EGP 19,056 per ton, while the ammonium nitrate climbed by 2% to EGP 22,787 per ton.

The urea also increased by 2.7% to EGP 24,285 per ton on a daily basis.

In the building materials sector, the price of gray cement grew by 5.6% to EGP 3,972 per ton.

Meanwhile, the price of investment-grade steel fell to EGP 36,560 per ton.

Likewise, Ezz Steel edged down by 0.3% to EGP 38,226 per ton.