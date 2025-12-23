Arab Finance: Prices of fertilizers and building materials in Egypt showed mixed movements on Monday, December 22nd, 2025, according to data released by the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

Ammonium sulfate (20.6%) was priced at about EGP 16,933.90 per ton, reflecting a daily decline of 15% and a monthly decrease of 10.2%, while recording a YoY increase of 14.6%.

Ammonium nitrate (33.5%) rose to EGP 23,511.90 per ton, posting daily and monthly increases of 2.6% and an annual increase of 20%.

Urea (46.5%) reached EGP 24,380 per ton, marking a daily increase of 2.4%, a slight monthly decrease of 0.1%, and an annual increase of 18.7%.

In the building materials segment, gray cement prices climbed to EGP 4,049.60 per ton, up 4.7% on the day, despite a monthly decline of 1.9%, while recording a YoY increase of 34.8%.

Investment-grade steel fell to EGP 36,026.70 per ton, reflecting daily and monthly decreases of 3% and 3.6%, alongside an annual decline of 5%.

Meanwhile, prices for Ezz Steel dropped to EGP 37,582 per ton, down 1.2% on the day, 3.8% month on month (MoM), and 6% compared to the same period last year.

The IDSC noted that these figures serve as indicators of local market trends and help policymakers and investors make informed economic and commercial decisions.