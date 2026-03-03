Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) closed Monday’s session with a varied performance, as the EGX30 index went down by 0.61% to 47,692.49 points.

The EGX33 Shariah index rose by 0.45% to 5,044.72 points. Meanwhile, the EGX35-LV also climbed by 0.21% to 5,056.97 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index ended the session higher by 0.32% at 11,946.69 points and by 0.44% at 16,911.94 points, respectively.

The EGX’s turnover hit EGP 4.666 billion through the exchange of 1.406 billion shares over 121,165 transactions. The market cap reached EGP 3.176 trillion.

Arab and foreign investors accounted for 3.07% and 10.59%, respectively, whereas Egyptians took over 86.34%.

Individuals dominated trading with a 68.75% share, whereas institutions represented 31.24%.

Arab and foreign investors were net sellers with EGP 47.279 million and EGP 135.744 million, respectively. Egyptian traders were buyers with EGP 183.024 million.