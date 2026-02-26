The consolidated net profits attributable to the parent of Arabian Cement Company hiked by 210.27% year on year (YoY) to EGP 3.599 billion in 2025 from EGP 1.160 billion, as per the income results.

Earnings per share (EPS) increased to EGP 9.49 last year from EGP 3.02 in 2024.

Similarly, net sales increased to EGP 12.447 billion from EGP 8.729 billion.

As for the standalone financials, net profits after tax reached EGP 3.579 billion at the end of December 2025, an annual leap from EGP 1.158 billion.

Standalone revenues climbed to EGP 12.319 billion from EGP 8.585 billion.

In the first half (H1) of 2025, the EGX-listed firm posted 305.54% YoY higher consolidated net profit after tax at EGP 1.405 billion, compared to EGP 346.575 million.

