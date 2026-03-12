PHOTO
The global port operator cautioned that uncertainty persists due to ongoing geopolitical. risks and shifting global trade dynamics.
Dubai-based DP World reported a 32.2% year‑on‑year rise in net profit to $1.96 billion in 2025
PHOTO
The global port operator cautioned that uncertainty persists due to ongoing geopolitical. risks and shifting global trade dynamics.
Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.