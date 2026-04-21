The Abu Dhabi-listed Aldar and sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Company have acquired The Link at Masdar City through their joint venture. The acquisition is valued at 654 million UAE dirhams ($178 million).

In a joint statement, the companies said the acquisition follows their strategy for scaling an income-generating portfolio in sustainable urban developments.

The Link comprises approximately 32,000 square metres of net leasable area across five buildings and is 100% leased, the companies said.

The Mubadala Aldar JV was established in 2024 to form a series of partnerships to own and manage prime residential, commercial, retail and logistics assets across Abu Dhabi, with a combined value of more than AED 30 billion. In February, the two entities completed a JV to create a retail platform anchored by two of Abu Dhabi’s flagship assets, Yas Mall and The Galleria Luxury Collection, with a combined gross asset value of about AED 10 billion.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

bindu.rai@lseg.com