BlueFive Capital, a global alternative investment platform, has announced it has completed the acquisition of a 49% equity stake in Massar Solutions from Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (Taqa).

Founded in 1981, Massar Solutions is a leading provider of mobility and transportation services, managing a fleet of more than 8,500 vehicles across the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The company has also secured trade licences in Oman and Bahrain, with plans to expand its operations in these markets. Massar serves a diverse client base that includes government entities, large corporations, and logistics operators.

Following the deal, Solutions+, a UAE diversified holding and business process outsourcing and consulting company, retains the remaining 51% ownership stake.

According to BlueFive Capital, this acquisition is a significant milestone in its strategy to build a regional mobility platform that integrates leading leasing and transport solutions under a single, cohesive ecosystem.

The acquisition of Massar Solutions strengthens BlueFive’s mobility platform, expanding its capabilities and enhancing the value delivered to customers, it stated.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, BlueFive Capital is a global investment platform that today has $15 billion in assets under management (AUM) and targets opportunities in high-potential economies. It has offices in London, Manama, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Muscat and Beijing,

On the strategic deal, CEO Hazem Ben-Gacem said: "Finalising this acquisition represents an important step in BlueFive Capital’s vision to be a leader in the regional mobility sector. Through our continued partnership with Solutions+, we will enhance operational integration, scale technological capabilities, and create a platform that drives long-term, sustainable growth within the UAE and the wider region."

"The transaction has received all necessary regulatory approvals. BlueFive Capital and Solutions+ will work closely to advance operational excellence and expand the platform’s footprint across the GCC," he stated.

Nasir Al Nabhani, Managing Director of Solutions+, said: "We are pleased to embark on this new chapter with BlueFive Capital as our partner in Massar Solutions. This strategic collaboration will enable us to accelerate Massar’s growth, drive operational integration, and deliver innovative mobility solutions across the region."

"By combining our deep local expertise with BlueFive Capital’s global investment acumen, we are well positioned to continue to expand our mobility solutions and enhance service quality," he added.

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