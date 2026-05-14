EDGE Group has signed an agreement to acquire a controlling stake in Costruzio ni Motori Diesel — CMD — a leading Italian company specialised in the design, prototyping, and development of advanced propulsion systems for automotive, marine, and aeronautical applications.

The signing ceremony took place at the CMD plant in Atella, in the Basilicata region of Southern Italy.

The agreement, which is subject to customary closing conditions and applicable regulatory and governmental approvals, represents a strategic move to expand EDGE’s footprint in advanced engineering, Industry 4.0, and power solutions.

CMD, recognised for its expertise in precision engine components and powertrain technologies, is expected to benefit from increased capital investment and access to new regional and international markets, while contributing its 35-year legacy in the development and manufacturing of high-performance, high-quality engines for land, sea, and air applications.

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO, EDGE Group, said: “By entering into this agreement with CMD, we are taking an important step in building a highly capable European propulsion hub that will complement and reinforce EDGE’s global industrial footprint. Through CMD’s proven expertise in piston engines and advanced propulsion technologies, we will accelerate the development of competitive, export-ready products that meet the most demanding requirements of our aeronautical, automotive, and marine customers.”

EDGE outlined plans to scale CMD’s manufacturing capabilities, accelerate research and development initiatives, and enhance its position across both conventional and next-generation propulsion systems. The transaction is designed to unlock synergies by combining CMD’s engineering heritage with EDGE’s global reach and financial strength.

Mariano Negri, Chief Executive Officer, CMD Group, said: “Joining forces with EDGE represents a powerful industrial opportunity for CMD, our employees, and our partners. With EDGE’s support, we will be able to scale our technologies, expand our international reach, and invest further in innovation, while maintaining and strengthening our Italian industrial roots and our commitment to quality, reliability, and technological excellence.”

Leaders from both organisations emphasised a shared vision centred on innovation, sustainability, and long-term value creation. The combined platform is expected to strengthen its ability to meet evolving demands across the automotive, aerospace, marine, and industrial sectors, while supporting continued growth and technological advancement.

Founded in 1989 by the Negri family, whose engine-making legacy dates back to before the Second World War, CMD has spent over 35 years designing, prototyping, and developing high-performance piston engines for the automotive, marine, and aeronautical sectors. The company has earned an international reputation for technical precision, innovation, and uncompromising quality standards.

Until the closing of the transaction, which is expected to occur by year-end, CMD will continue to operate as an independent company under its current management team, ensuring full continuity for customers, suppliers, and employees. Upon completion, EDGE and the current shareholders of CMD, who will remain invested in the company with a significant minority stake and will continue to cover key managerial roles, will jointly define a detailed integration plan aimed at maximising industrial synergies, safeguarding critical know-how, and accelerating the deployment of a comprehensive propulsion offering across the aeronautical, automotive, and marine segments, said the statement.

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