UAE’s AD Ports Group has agreed to acquire Brazilian agribulk terminal operator Corredor Logística e Infraestrutura (CLI) for AED 3.1 billion ($835 million), marking its entry into the Latin American market and a major expansion of its food logistics platform.

CLI operates two of Brazil’s most important sugar and grain export terminals at the Port of Itaqui and Port of Santos. The group plans to leverage the Brazilian assets to establish direct shipping connections to Khalifa Port and the Abu Dhabi Food Hub in KEZAD, supporting its ambition to become a key player in global food logistics.

The transaction, which the company described as its largest-ever acquisition, is expected to close in the second half of 2026, subject to regulatory and antitrust approvals. The company is being acquired from joint owners Macquarie Asset Management and IG4 Capital, with CLI’s existing management team set to remain in place following completion.

CLI generated AED 654 million ($178 million) in revenues in 2025, and EBITDA of AED 360 million ($98 million), underlining the strong margins characteristic of port infrastructure assets.

The deal follows a series of acquisitions by AD Ports aimed at building a diversified global logistics platform, including the purchase of Spain-based Noatum and a majority stake in Global Feeder Shipping.

AD Ports Group was advised by BTG Pactual on the transaction, while the sellers were advised by Citi.

AD Ports Group reported a 41% YoY net profit increase to AED 653mln in Q1, 2026.

(Writing by Ahmad Mousa; editing by Seban Scaria)

Ahmad.mousa@lseg.com