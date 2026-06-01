Masqa Investment (MSGA) will open subscription for its IPO on June 17, 2026, closing on June 24, 2026, as it prepares to list on Saudi Arabia’s Nomu parallel market, becoming one of the few transactions to move forward in 2026 and among the early deals since the onset of the Iran-war in late February. Final allocation of shares is slated for June 28.



MSGA plans to issue 11.11 million new shares, representing 10% of its capital after listing. The offering will be limited to qualified investors, with a minimum subscription of 100 shares and a maximum of 5.55 million shares per investor. Masqa said it will use IPO proceeds, after around SAR 3.5 million in costs, to fund expansion, new projects and working capital needs.



Net profit rose to SAR 57.1 million in 9M 2025, representing growth of roughly 8x YoY.



Masqa has appointed Yaqeen Capital as financial adviser and bookrunner, and KLA as counsel.



(Writing by Ahmad Mousa; editing by Seban Scaria)

Ahmad.mousa@lseg.com