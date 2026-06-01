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Saudi Arabia's bourse closed higher on Sunday and Qatar's slipped, as markets struggled to find direction given the uncertainty over a possible ceasefire extension in the Middle East.
Iran will not agree to end its conflict with the U.S. unless it is assured that the rights of the Iranian people are protected, Iran's leading negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said on Sunday, according to state media.
Saudi Arabia's benchmark index - which traded after a five-session break - gained 0.5%, with Al Rajhi Bank rising 1%.
However, oil major Saudi Aramco retreated 1.3%. On Friday, oil futures dropped more than 2%, marking their sharpest weekly loss since early April, as traders awaited confirmation of a ceasefire agreement between the U.S., Israel, and Iran.
U.S. President Donald Trump has yet to announce a decision though he said he would soon make a decision on a tentative agreement to extend a ceasefire and lift restrictions on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, sources told Reuters.
In Qatar, the index fell 0.4%, hit by a 1.7% slide in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar . Egypt, Bahrain, and Kuwait remained closed for the Eid holiday. Saudi Arabia rose 0.5% to 11,078 Qatar fell 0.4% to 10,555 Oman down 0.2% to 7,757 (Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis)