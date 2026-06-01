MAKKAH - The Saudi Ministry of Health’s announcement that the 2026 Hajj season was free from any epidemic outbreaks or health threats affecting public health received widespread praise from the World Health Organization (WHO).

The global health body commended Saudi Arabia’s success in managing one of the world’s largest human gatherings in accordance with the highest health standards.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus congratulated Saudi Arabia on the successful Hajj season, praising the dedication of healthcare workers and their vital contribution to ensuring a safe and healthy environment for pilgrims. This recognition reflects international confidence in the efficiency of the Saudi healthcare system and its capacity to manage large-scale gatherings effectively.

The WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean Hanan Balkhy also praised the Kingdom’s advanced level of health preparedness throughout the season, as well as its effective deployment of modern technologies, including robots and drones. She further highlighted the extensive availability of health services across multiple locations and the continuous monitoring of pilgrims’ health throughout their spiritual journey.

This international recognition coincided with the Ministry of Health’s announcement that the Hajj season was free from any epidemic outbreaks or significant health risks, following the implementation of a comprehensive and integrated health system. The system encompassed epidemiological surveillance, health assessments, risk management, and rapid response mechanisms, carried out in collaboration with various national authorities and international health organizations.

Minister of Health Fahd Al-Jalajel emphasized that health security during Hajj is an integral component of global health security, given the gathering of millions of pilgrims from around the world. He noted that the season’s success was the outcome of a comprehensive framework that began with health requirements and mandatory vaccinations prior to pilgrims’ arrival and extended through early preparedness, continuous monitoring, and timely, effective response measures.

The success of the 2026 Hajj season, together with the international acclaim it received, underscores the Kingdom’s advanced standing in the field of crowd medicine and its leadership in developing best practices for managing large-scale human gatherings. These achievements contribute significantly to strengthening health security at both the regional and global levels.

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