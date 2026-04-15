JEDDAH - The General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) launched on Tuesday the National Health Survey to assess the health status of the Saudi population and identify their needs. The survey also aims to carry out studies about the determinants of public health related to social status, individual behaviors, and health services.

The survey targets adults aged 15 and above, asking questions about the health status, healthcare needs, and health behaviors of the Saudi population, including the workforce.

This comprehensive survey aims to collect and analyze data on a wide range of health-related topics so as to facilitate formulating public health policies, workforce safety programs, and healthcare services. It’s objectives also include identifying gaps in the quality, accessibility, and affordability of healthcare services to pinpoint inequalities and challenges.

The GASTAT also announced the launch of the Women's and Children's Health Survey, targeting women of reproductive age (15-49 years) and children (0-14 years). This survey aims to assess and analyze the health status, access to healthcare, needs, and relevant socioeconomic factors affecting these two groups in the Kingdom.

The survey seeks to examine the impact of socioeconomic, environmental, and behavioral risk factors on health, as well as assess the health status and needs of women and children, understand the prevalence and management of common health disorders, and identify challenges and solutions for achieving equitable access to healthcare services, including cultural, economic, and systemic challenges.

The survey gathers detailed information to support policymakers, healthcare providers, and NGOs on the current situation and needs, with the aim of improving health outcomes for women and children.

© Copyright 2026 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

