RIYADH — The Saudi Ministry of Health and the Public Health Authority have released a list of illnesses that may prevent pilgrims from obtaining a Hajj permit due to physical incapacity.

These include advanced kidney failure requiring dialysis, advanced heart failure or liver cirrhosis, severe mental illnesses, dementia, advanced aging, and pregnancy in the last three months.

Saudi authorities have stressed that pilgrims must meet the health requirements that enable them to perform their rituals in ease and comfort, without any health complications that could compromise their well-being.

The Ministry of Health also mandated that those wishing to perform Hajj this year must be vaccinated against meningococcal meningitis, receiving a single dose of the quadrivalent vaccine at least 10 days before the start of the pilgrimage.

Among the recommended immunizations, which are mandatory for the most vulnerable groups, is the COVID-19 vaccine. It is recommended that the pilgrim receive a dose of the updated vaccine after January 1, 2025, with increased immunization for the elderly (65 years and above) and pregnant women, as well as for those with chronic diseases such as heart disease, respiratory disease, kidney failure, and diabetes.

Among the immunizations required as a condition for performing Hajj this year is the seasonal influenza vaccine, and it is recommended to obtain its updated version, especially if the last date of vaccination is before September 1, 2025.

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