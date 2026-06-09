MADINAH — Occupancy rates in Madinah’s hotel accommodation sector recorded continued growth and exceptional performance with average annual occupancy reaching 75 percent during the year 2025. This figure is the highest level recorded over the past three years, compared with 70.7 percent in 2024 and 72.2 percent in 2023.

Almqr Development Company, in its annual report on the region’s hospitality sector performance, said this represented a growth of 6.1 percent, reflecting increasing demand for hotel accommodation services and the continued attractiveness of Madinah as a major destination for visitors and Umrah pilgrims.

The occupancy rates and record performance of Madinah’s hotel accommodation sector during 2025 underscore the sector’s role in supporting economic and tourism activity in the region.

Such figures boost positive expectations for continued growth during the current year, supported by the ongoing increase in visitor numbers and expanding hotel investments aimed at meeting demand for accommodation facilities in Madinah, which recently received the first arrivals of Umrah pilgrims from outside the Kingdom.

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