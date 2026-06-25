Leading hospitality group Radisson Hotel continues to expand in Saudi Arabia, with 50 hotels open and under development across the kingdom, as it targets 100 properties in operation and under development by 2030.

Recent openings have added more than 1,200 keys to its Saudi portfolio across Riyadh, Jeddah and Madinah, said the top hospitality group in a statement.

The Group maintained strong development momentum in the kingdom year-to-date through 2025 and 2026, signing over 1,500 keys.

This continued growth reflects sustained owner confidence in the Kingdom, as well as strong demand across key Saudi cities driven by business travel, religious tourism, extended stays, and destination development, it stated.

Saudi Arabia is now among the group's five largest global markets and one of its biggest growth opportunities in the Middle East, driven by rising demand from business travel, religious tourism, infrastructure projects and major events, it added.

According to Radisson, these openings reflect the breadth of demand in the kingdom. In Riyadh, the Group is expanding across serviced residences, corporate hotels, extended-stay products and meetings-led assets including the recent signing of AMSA VUE, a Member of Radisson Individuals.

Over the last two years, the global hospitality giant had signed agreements covering more than 1,500 rooms, maintaining development momentum in the kingdom amid a broader tourism and hospitality expansion linked to Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 economic diversification plans.

Its recent openings include the Radisson Collection Residences Riyadh, Radisson Blu Hotel Riyadh Al Sahafa, Radisson Hotel & Residence Riyadh Olaya, Radisson Blu Hotel and Convention Centre Riyadh Minhal, Radisson Hotel Jeddah Tahlia and Radisson Hotel Madinah.

In Jeddah, Radisson Hotel Jeddah Tahlia strengthens the Group’s presence in one of the city’s main commercial districts. In Madinah, Radisson Hotel Madinah adds capacity in a market supported by religious tourism, infrastructure investment and growing demand for internationally branded accommodation.

The group expects to open nearly 1,000 additional rooms in Saudi Arabia during the second half of 2026, said a top official.

"Saudi Arabia is one of our top five markets globally and one of the strongest growth opportunities for Radisson Hotel Group," remarked Elie Milky, Regional Chief Development Officer for the Middle East, Northeast Africa, Greece and Cyprus.

In Riyadh, Radisson is expanding its presence across serviced residences, corporate hotels, extended-stay accommodation and meetings-focused properties.

In Jeddah, the company recently opened Radisson Hotel Jeddah Tahlia in one of the city's commercial districts, while in Madinah it is increasing capacity to serve growing demand from religious tourism and infrastructure-led development.

Radisson is also advancing a project in partnership with Knowledge Economic City in Madinah to develop a new Park Inn by Radisson hotel and serviced apartments. The development will add 733 rooms and units, including a 587-room hotel and 146 serviced apartments, stated Milky.

The company continues to evaluate opportunities across Riyadh, Jeddah, Makkah, Madinah and secondary cities as Saudi Arabia seeks to expand its tourism sector and attract more international visitors under Vision 2030, he added.

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