DOHA: The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts at the Department of Real Estate Registration at the Ministry of Justice from June 14 to June 18, reached QR545,320,609.

Meanwhile, the total sales contracts for residential units in the Real Estate Bulletin for the same period reached QR50,972,932.

The weekly bulletin issued by the Department shows that the list of real estate properties traded for sale included vacant land, residences, residential buildings, and residential units.

Sales were concentrated in the municipalities of Al Rayyan, Doha, Umm Salal, Al Daayen, Al Shahaniya, Al Wakrah, Al Shamal, Al Khor, Al Thakhira, and areas of Lusail 69, The Pearl, Al Kharaej, Ghar Thuaib, and Al Wukair.

The volume of real estate transactions in sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department between June 7 and 11 reached QR379,198,674.

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