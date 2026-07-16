The Kingdom of Bahrain is accelerating the redevelopment of Muharraq, rolling out infrastructure and public space upgrades as part of a wider strategy to revitalise one of the kingdom's most historic cities.

This comes following the directives of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to preserve the historical and cultural identity of Bahrain's cities and buildings, and of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to implement the executive plan for the development of Muharraq City, reported BNA.

Ibrahim bin Hassan Al Hawaj, Minister of Works, inspected the ongoing development projects in Muharraq City.

During the inspection tour, he reviewed the progress of government projects, including the Muharraq Gate project at the entrance to Shaikh Abdulla Avenue, and the development of Shaikh Abdulla Avenue and Shaikh Isa Avenue around Isa Al Kabeer Palace.

The minister said these projects are aimed at preserving Muharraq's architectural and heritage character while modernising infrastructure.

The scope of work includes road development as well as upgrades to stormwater drainage, sewerage and utility networks in coordination with relevant authorities, as well as improvements to streetscapes, lighting, commercial signage, landscaping and parking facilities, said the BNA report.

Al Hawaj also reviewed the progress on the redevelopment of Shaikh Hamad Avenue, extending from the beginning of Muharraq Souq to Shaikh Isa Avenue, and also the construction of two multi-storey car parks with a combined capacity of more than 300 parking spaces, in addition to other parking facilities across the area, it stated.

The minister was later briefed on the progress and upcoming implementation phases of various projects.

The minister called for co-ordination among the relevant authorities, stressing the importance of completing the projects in accordance with the approved timetable while maintaining the highest standards of quality and safety.

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