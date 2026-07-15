IRTH Group, an upcoming real estate investment platform, has introduced IRTH Contracting as the dedicated delivery platform for its expanding portfolio of developments, marking a significant milestone in its growth as a fully integrated real estate investment platform.

Unveiling the new entity, IRTH said as the company’s portfolio continues to grow across residential, commercial and mixed-use developments, strengthening its delivery capabilities is a natural next step.

By bringing development and construction into one integrated business, IRTH reinforces the alignment between vision, execution and delivery, while enhancing accountability, coordination and long-term value creation across every stage of the development lifecycle.

IRTH said it new contracting unit will undertake the delivery of the company's existing and future developments, including Rove Home Marasi Drive, Rove Home Dubai Marina, HQ by Rove, Haus of Tenet and all future developments across the growing IRTH portfolio.

By creating a single delivery platform, IRTH ensures that the vision established in the earliest stages of a development is carried consistently through design, construction and completion. More than a construction arm, IRTH Contracting is the platform through which the company's long-term vision is brought to life.

The announcement also marks the start of a broader communications chapter that reflects how IRTH is growing, shifting the conversation beyond what the company builds to how it delivers, operates and creates lasting value.

Announcing this, Group CEO Osman Celiker said: “Today marks an important milestone in the evolution of IRTH as a fully integrated real estate platform. By officially introducing IRTH Contracting as the dedicated development delivery platform for our projects, we are bringing development, design, construction and execution into one integrated ecosystem.”

“That enables stronger alignment, faster decision-making and greater accountability throughout every stage of a project's journey,” he stated.

At the heart of this shift is what IRTH describes as its 7×24 Commitment to Progress. More than an operational model, it reflects the company's culture, a mindset where progress never pauses. Planning, coordination, decision-making and execution continue, every hour of every day.

Rather than a single initiative, the 7×24 philosophy reflects IRTH's belief that successful delivery is built through continuous collaboration, constant communication and the thousands of carefully coordinated decisions that together determine the quality of the final outcome.

“As our portfolio continues to grow, consistency in execution becomes just as important as excellence in design,” stated Celiker.

“This is not simply about expanding our construction capabilities. It is about strengthening our ability to deliver every project with the same discipline, attention to detail and long-term thinking that define the IRTH brand. Buildings are ultimately judged by what people see, but delivery is defined by everything they never see,” he added.

On the role of IRTH Contracting, Seyhun Demir, Chief Development and Execution Officer of IRTH Group, said: “People often recognise progress when a building is completed. We see progress in the hundreds of decisions made long before that moment arrives. Every review, every co-ordination meeting and every action taken behind the scenes contributes to the quality of the final outcome.”

“Through IRTH Contracting, we are strengthening our ability to oversee that entire journey, maintain consistency and create greater confidence throughout the delivery process,” he added.

The introduction of IRTH Contracting comes as IRTH Group prepares for several important milestones across its portfolio, including upcoming handovers, new launches and future developments that will further demonstrate its commitment to quality, execution and long-term value.

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